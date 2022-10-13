Giant 2,560-Pound Pumpkin Sets New North American Record

A 2,560-pound pumpkin was crowned the heaviest in North America at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California, on Monday, October 10, breaking a previous record set a week prior.

The gigantic gourd, nicknamed “Maverick”, had been transported 35 hours from Anoka, Minnesota, to Half Moon Bay, California, by farmer and two-time winner Travis Gienger, local media reported.

Gienger took home a $23,040 check for the win, the report added.

“Maverick” also set a new North American record for heaviest pumpkin, according to the Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival.

The previous North American record was set in New York on Saturday, October 1, by a pumpkin weighing 2,554 pounds.

According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest pumpkin in the world was grown by an Italian farmer in 2021, weighing in at 2,702 pounds.

The Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off is an annual event taking place within the Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival. Credit: Miramar Events via Storyful