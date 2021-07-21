Giannis Antetokounmpo on winning title in Milwaukee: ‘This is the way to do it’

The Canadian Press

DENVER — Marco Gonzales earned his first win in three months and Dylan Moore homered to lead the Seattle Mariners over the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Tuesday night. Gonzales (2-5) had not won since beating Baltimore on April 15. He’d been 0-4 in eight starts since then and also spent a month on the injured list with a strained left forearm. “The objective was to give us a chance to win the game and that’s exactly what he did. He did his job,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Nice to get Marco t