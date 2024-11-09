Giannis Antetokounmpo skies for the big oop
Eight games into the 2024-25 NBA season, Phoenix is atop the West and beginning to look a lot like a Coach Bud team.
It's unclear how long Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined with the injury.
For a team with championship aspirations, it's been an uneasy start to the season for Milwaukee.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes kicking off, the annual Scott Boras pun-fest at the GM meetings and make their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Ja Morant landed awkwardly under the rim after trying to throw down a dunk in the second half of their matchup with the Lakers.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Florida's announcement that they are bringing head coach Billy Napier for the 2025 season. They also look ahead to two Week 11 elimination games: Georgia vs. Ole Miss and Colorado vs. Texas Tech.
LSU has not had a live mascot on the sidelines in nearly a decade.
We're nearly through three weeks of the fantasy basketball season, so Dan Titus decided to gauge the first-year players' current value.
Nine weeks down, and nine weeks to go. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL season so far.
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The two dive into our midseason review and reveal their biggest fantasy surprise and disappointment of the 2024 season so far. Tice highlights two 4th year running backs that are having career years in less than ideal situations. Harmon shares which offense has surprised him and disappointed him the most through nine weeks.
"I still break, but that's like in my living room with my partner."
Roki Sasaki is perhaps the most exciting Japanese pitching prospect ever. We also don't know when he's coming to MLB.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to dive into the NFL trade deadline and determine the biggest winners and losers from Tuesday before going behind the scenes on Frank's latest NFL power rankings and giving their predictions ahead of the Thursday night AFC North showdown.
Oklahoma State has lost six straight games and is at risk of snapping an 18-season bowl streak.
Perhaps Dallas will prove a better home for WR Jonathan Mingo. Or perhaps the NFL will be correct in borderline laughing at the Cowboys for sending their fourth-round pick for a WR who has struggled with drops.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz and Adam Breneman provide instant reactions to the 12 team College Football Playoff rankings and preview the biggest games of Week 11.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the initial release of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff rankings and look ahead to the biggest matchups of Week 11.
Ohtani's shoulder injury in the 2024 World Series was apparently a bit worse than the Dodgers let on.
Nick Richards has averaged a career-high 11 points and 10 rebounds per game this season in Charlotte.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 10 quarterback rankings.