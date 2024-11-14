Giannis Antetokounmpo sends the shot away
The 59 points is the most in the NBA this season. Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in a monster night to rally the Bucks from an 18-point deficit.
Brown didn't think Antetokounmpo's antics were funny after being elbowed in the head.
Eight games into the 2024-25 NBA season, Phoenix is atop the West and beginning to look a lot like a Coach Bud team.
It's unclear how long Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined with the injury.
For a team with championship aspirations, it's been an uneasy start to the season for Milwaukee.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by best-selling author Mirin Fader, who recently published a biography of Hakeem Olajuwon, to talk about Hakeem's legacy and some of the most intriguing NBA storylines heading into the season.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman take a look at all the finalists for the 2024 MLB end-of-year awards, give an update on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, answer fan questions from the Bar-B-Cast mailbag and recap all the latest baseball news.
McCarthy has experienced swelling after undergoing a meniscus repair in August.
Popovich, 75, had a stroke on November 2.
Klay Thompson couldn't quite lead the Mavericks to a win in his homecoming on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs are the first team out of the 12-team playoff after Week 11.
The Cowboys will depend on Cooper Rush and Trey Lance at QB for the rest of the season.
After a loss to the Panthers, the Giants look like the NFL's worst team.
Both schools received six-figure fines due to fan behavior in Ole Miss' win over Georgia and LSU's loss to Alabama.
Here's what you need to know for Year 2 of the NBA Cup.
Auburn jumped to No. 5 after knocking off Houston following an incident on their team flight to Texas.
Dan Titus shares his favorite hoops adds for the week, including a few must-add options.