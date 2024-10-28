Giannis Antetokounmpo rises up and throws it down
Giannis Antetokounmpo rises up and throws it down, 10/27/2024
Giannis Antetokounmpo rises up and throws it down, 10/27/2024
Vincent Goodwill is joined by best-selling author Mirin Fader, who recently published a biography of Hakeem Olajuwon, to talk about Hakeem's legacy and some of the most intriguing NBA storylines heading into the season.
On National Tight Ends Day, more NFL players at the celebrated position scored touchdowns than in the unofficial holiday's first six years.
Bozeman was flagged for protecting his quarterback from a cheap shot by Saints DL Nathan Shepherd that could have injured Herbert — an offsetting penalty that doesn't quite seem fair.
A crucial battle for the NFC South lead once again came down to the final seconds.
Reddick went from third to first on the final lap.
The Lions are so good they can dominate despite statistical anomalies.
Daniels and Noah Brown were the heroes for the Commanders.
The Jaguars punter had what could be the punt of the year, booming a 73-yard kick that pinned the Packers back at their 2-yard line.
The Buffaloes are ranked for the first time since Week 4 of the 2023 season.
Rice is 2-6 after making bowl games in each of the past two seasons.
A very close call for Atlanta's Pitts as he appeared to ease up heading into the end zone.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman react to the Dodgers going up 2-0 in the World Series, discuss Shohei Ohtani’s injury and try to make sense of Aaron Judge’s struggles.
The Yankees needed Rodón's best to bounce back in World Series Game 2. That's not how it worked out.
There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
The Yankees seemed headed to a Game 1 victory before an extra 90 feet made all the difference.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.