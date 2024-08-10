Giancarlo Stanton's two-run home run (19)
Giancarlo Stanton crushes a 451-foot two-run home run to score Aaron Judge and cut the Yankees' deficit to 9-3 in the bottom of the 8th
Jazz Chisholm is fitting right in with the New York Yankees.
Yes, it was one drive. Yes, it was against a mix of Jets backups. But a particular play will have GM Adam Peters and the rest of the Commanders' decision-makers buzzing about their No. 2 overall pick.
Steph Curry lead Team USA with 24 points.
Those performances boosted USA Track & Field’s medal count at these Olympics to 34.
Nobody was injured after the Delta charter flight carrying the Panthers home from New England ran off the taxiway on Friday morning.
Kirk Cousins didn't play in the Falcons' preseason opener.
France will play the United States for the gold medal in women's basketball after defeating Belgium, 81-75 on Friday.
The U.S. women extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 games.
Rachael Gunn, or B-girl Raygun, became an internet sensation for her look and her performance in the breaking competition on Friday.
Team USA's Anna Hall finished in fifth place in the women's heptathlon after running a 2:04.39 in the final event, the 800M.
Sha’Carri Richardson has her gold at last. Richardson and the rest of Team USA’s 4x100 women’s relay team triumphed on Friday night, bringing home gold.
Should Trey McBride be the fantasy football TE1 in drafts this season? Here's Dalton Del Don on that and more.
Williams’ ranking of Stafford in the quarterback hierarchy might come as a surprise
A great deal was expected of Maye coming in, only to see him arrive somewhat behind schedule in his development. That has been compared with Milton, who was viewed as the cannon-armed project.
Nate Tice is joined by the great Charles McDonald to determine the "friskiest" NFL teams this season.
The incident happened during the half-mile swim portion of the first event.
Schwarber took advantage of what the Dodgers say was "an egregious miscall."
Jurickson Profar slammed his helmet down hard after taking a pitch to his right leg on Wednesday at PNC Park.
Germany forced overtime, and then sealed their victory, with last-second points over the host country.
Hall fought down the final 100 meters to win his first gold medal.