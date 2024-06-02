Giancarlo Stanton's two-run home run (14)
Giancarlo Stanton gives the Yankees some late insurance with a two-run home run in the top of the 8th inning
Two runners have been called out for interference on an infield fly in the past week.
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, and Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Payton Henry, a Blue Jays minor leaguer, is reportedly doing well.
Birmingham-Southern keeps its baseball season alive with a 9–7 walk-off win over Randolph-Macon in the Division III College World Series.
Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson each netted a brace in the win.
The Yankees slugger was struggling massively in April. He now leads MLB in home runs.
It wasn't the best fight, but Zhilei Zhang made the most of it.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Birmingham-Southern fell behind 7–0 in its Division III College World Series matchup with Salve Regina and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 7–5 defeat.
New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt was placed on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain. He's been part of an excellent Yankees starting rotation this season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Birmingham-Southern's run to the Division III College World Series amid the school itself closing because of financial woes is becoming a national story.
Krysten Peek is joined by CBS Sports HQ basketball insider and 247 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein to discuss the biggest winners and losers from the 2024 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Seven coaches have been hit with the dreaded tag since the 2018 season and the idea of coaches getting canned after one season is not as rare as it used to be.
The New York Mets were the cure for the ailing Los Angeles Dodgers.
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
Skenes now has 30 strikeouts in 22 MLB innings.