Giancarlo Stanton's RBI single
Giancarlo Stanton plates another run for the Yankees' lead to 2-0 as he drives an RBI single into center field in the 3rd inning
Two runners have been called out for interference on an infield fly in the past week.
We continue our summer 'Flip The Script' series by looking at who could be this year's Houston Texans. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to look back at what made CJ Stroud, Nico Collins and Tank Dell so special in 2023 and allowed them to catapult from worst to first. The two look at the last place teams from last year and try to identify which can go worst to first and potentially provide a league winning fantasy combo at QB and WR.
Florida State rolled to a 9-5 win on Tuesday to end the Tar Heels' run in Omaha.
In today's edition: Celtics win 18th title, MLB Awards races, Euro 2024 in photos, the NASCAR-ification of college sports, and more.
Major League Baseball will pay tribute to the Negro Leagues this week at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. and analyst Harold Reynolds highlight MLB Network's coverage.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
The Celtics are NBA champions for the first time since 2008.
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
Betts was hit in the hand by a 98 mph fastball on Sunday.
Anthony Rizzo went down hard after colliding with Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino on Sunday.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Tennessee is a win away from advancing to the MCWS finals.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't anticipate that the injury will be season-ending.
A shot attempt off a corner kick in the final minutes of the game seemingly crossed the line, but was ruled not a goal, much to Angel City's chagrin.
The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees last offseason.
She swam 400 meters in 3:58.35, touching the wall to joyous cheers, and qualified for Paris 2024.
The Braves have struggled with injuries to key players this season, including a season-ending injury for reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.
The world No. 1 is feeling bruised and battered after three days of fighting Pinehurst No. 2.
The Detroit Lions signed kicker Jake Bates to a two-year deal. Bates played for the UFL's Michigan Panthers this season, kicking three field goals of 60-plus yards.