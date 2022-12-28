'Like a Ghost Town': Drone Footage Shows Buffalo Neighborhood Covered in White After Deadly Blizzard

The streets of Buffalo, New York, were blanketed in snow on Tuesday, December 27, following a deadly blizzard in the area.

Drone footage captured by Eric Bowden shows snow covering rooftops, cars, and streets in the Buffalo neighborhood of Allentown, an area known for its Victorian-era architecture.

Bowden, who works as an electrician, told Storyful that he is typically based in New Hampshire and was sent to Buffalo to restore power lines.

In his Instagram post, Bowden compared the area to a “ghost town” and said he was surprised to see there were still a large number of people without power on Tuesday. He later told Storyful that “most of it” was restored by Wednesday.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, at least 34 weather-related deaths were reported in the county by Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service said the temperature in the area would reach 40 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, and was expected to rise to 49 Fahrenheit on Friday. Credit: Eric Bowden via Storyful

