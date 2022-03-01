ghost gun legislation

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's
LONDON (AP) — The invasion of Ukraine drew more punitive measures across the sporting world on Friday when Russia was stripped of the Champions League final in St. Petersburg and Formula One dropped the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi. The International Olympic Committee also urged sports federations to move their events out of Russia or Belarus, which Moscow is using as a staging ground for its troops moving into Ukraine from the north. The IOC statement signaled an ostracising of President Vladimi
TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a
The Toronto Raptors say forward OG Anunoby has a broken right ring finger and will miss the team's game tonight at Charlotte. The Raptors confirmed Anunoby's injury in the latest injury report. A timeline for his return was not immediately available. Anunoby is averaging a career-high 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds a game this season for Toronto and is a significant part of the team's defence. Anunoby missed 14 games earlier this season with a left hip pointer. The Raptors haven't played since a 1
Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact had their hearts broken in the final five minutes of the 2009 CONCACAF Champions League quarters finals 13 years ago when two late Santos Laguna goals sent them home. Now CF Montreal, demons were exorcized with an impressive 3-0 win in the second leg round of 16 of the same tournament at the Olympic Stadium. “I wouldn’t call this a perfect game, but it felt like the players were on a mission tonight,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “I’m proud of the effort and the
DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored 54 seconds into overtime on a play that required a review, and the Dallas Stars beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Wednesday night. Seguin’s shot in transition was stopped by Connor Hellebuyck, and the goalie reached for the puck in midair as Seguin sent it back toward the goal. The original call was that Josh Morrissey had kept the puck out the net with his stick, but a video review after play showed the puck across the goal line. The winning play came moments after
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury sustained in a loss to New Jersey on Thursday. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Matheson is “week to week.” It is unclear when Matheson was hurt. He skated 19:04 in a 6-1 setback that marked Pittsburgh's third straight defeat. Matheson, who has seven goals and 14 assists in 50 games this season for the Penguins, was part of Pittsburgh's third defensive pairing alongside Chad Ruhwede
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f
Russia will not host any more World Cup events organized by the International Ski Federation (FIS) this winter, the governing body said Friday. It announced the decision after a farcical attempt to hold ski cross races Friday in the Urals resort Sunny Valley one day after Russia started a military invasion of Ukraine. Only a handful of Russians started and dozens of racers from all other countries did not take part. The non-starters included new Olympic champions Ryan Regez of Switzerland and Sa
DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham hit four free throws in the final 46 seconds to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 106-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night in the teams' return from the All-Star break. Lauri Markkanen split two free throws to put the Cavaliers up 103-102 with 1:01 to play before Cunningham made a pair to put Detroit back in front. Jarrett Allen turned the ball over and Cunningham hit two more free throws to make it 106-103 with 28.3 seconds left. Cleveland got th
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guard Rajon Rondo will miss at least two weeks with a sprained toe, the latest injury to hit the Cavaliers’ backcourt. Rondo sprained his right big toe in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s loss at Detroit on Thursday night. He didn’t finish the game, and the team said an MRI taken Friday revealed the sprain. The 36-year-old Rondo, acquired earlier this season after Ricky Rubio tore a knee ligament, made his first start since joining Cleveland. He was forced to have a larger role
A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers are coming back from the All-Star break at less than full strength. All-Star guard Darius Garland will miss Cleveland's game Thursday night at Detroit with a back issue that has slowed him for weeks while newly acquired guard Caris LeVert is sidelined with a sprained right foot. Garland sat out five games with lower back soreness prior to last week's All-Star stoppage. The 22-year-old took part in All-Star Weekend activities, scoring 13 points in Team LeBron's win
The Olympics are over, but Newfoundland and Labrador is still on the global sports stage, with Liam Hickey of St. John's gearing up for the upcoming 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing. This year will mark Hickey's second appearance with Team Canada's Paralympic para hockey squad. In 2018, the team brought home a silver medal. Hickey will also serve as an alternate captain this year. "It's been going good. It's been an interesting year, for sure, with all of the COVID situations and everything like
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Corey Perry became the 103rd NHL player to reach 400 goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Wednesday night. The 36-year-old Perry had a nifty deflection of Mikhail Sergachev’s shot from the left circle during a power play that put Tampa Bay up 4-1 with 4:36 remaining in the second period. Pat Maroon, Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots. They were coming off a seven-
Five months after he directed a brutally racist gesture at an opponent, the IIHF has banned Ukraine men’s national team player Andri Denyskin for a year.
GENEVA (AP) — The International Olympic Committee urged sports bodies Friday to cancel or move all events they plan to hold in Russia and Belarus, and stop using the countries' flags and national anthems. The request from the Olympic body came after UEFA moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to suburban Paris, and after the governing body of skiing and Formula One pulled upcoming races from Russia. Volleyball, shooting and hockey all have world championships scheduled to be held i
The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.