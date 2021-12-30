Ghislaine Maxwell's Defense Attorney Says They Will Appeal Guilty Verdict

A defense attorney for Ghislaine Maxwell announced they were working on an appeal after she was convicted by a New York jury on December 29 on five charges relating to the sex trafficking of minors.

Maxwell, the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein, was convicted on five of six charges brought against her.

The jury deliberated for six days before reaching their verdict on Wednesday afternoon. Prosecutors welcomed the decision.

“A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable – facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children," said US Attorney Damian Williams, in a video statement released on social media. “The road to justice has been far too long. But today justice has been done."

This video by Addy Adds shows Leah Saffian, a friend of Maxwell, leaving the court. Saffian is followed by defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim, who tells reporters they are working on an appeal. Defense attorneys Laura A. Menninger, Jeffrey Pagliuca and Christian Everdell then leave the courtroom. Credit: Addy Adds via Storyful