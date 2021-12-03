Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Witness testimonies continue
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is finding new ways to surprise Raptors fans. The latest, his ability to make quick decisions, make shots at crucial times and demonstrate leadership with the variety of young players on Toronto.
McLeod Bethel-Thompson will be allowed to play on Sunday on the condition he passes a series of COVID tests.
The life story of Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia is headed to the big screen.
The CFL has walked back its COVID-19 protocols, allowing a chance for McLeod Bethel-Thompson to play on Sunday.
While it remains to be seen how the Montreal Canadiens' two-person approach to hockey operations will ultimately work, Jeff Gorton gave an idea of what the team is looking for.
Each week during the 2021-22 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
The Trail Blazers fired president of basketball operations and general manager Neil Olshey after an investigation into allegations that he created a toxic workplace.
Bruce Arians said the Buccaneers "have done an amazing job" taking COVID-19 seriously.
At the quarter mark of the 2021-22 NBA season, newcomers are making an impact, Steph Curry is in MVP form and the Lakers are the biggest disappointment.
Geoff Neal will still take on Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 269.
Nazem Kadri's hot streak, Tuukka Rask's return, and Torey Krug's recent struggles highlight this week's top takeaways.
Taking an in-depth look at six games on the Week 13 NFL slate.
Get a boost to your fantasy hoops lineups with our waiver wire recommendations heading into Week 8.
The Vanier Cup will be a showdown of the two best offences in Canadian university football as the No. 1 Western Mustangs face the No. 2 Saskatchewan Huskies.
We're only one-third of the way through the Premier League season, but the table is already starting to take shape. At the top it's Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool leading the title race.
Damian Lillard talked about his relationship with Neal Olshey following Olshey's firing.
Ewers is expected to consider Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech for his next school, sources told Yahoo Sports.
LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia was in a class by herself in the season-opening women's World Cup downhill Friday. The Italian's winning time in Lake Louise, Alta., was almost a second and a half faster than runner-up Breezy Johnson of the United States. In a sport where competitors are often separated by hundredths of a second, the reigning Olympic downhill champion's margin of victory was an eon. Goggia, 29, also extended her streak of downhill victories to five straight dating back to last
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Rookie running back Javonte Williams will get his first start Sunday night at Kansas City if Melvin Gordon III can't play. Gordon didn't practice all week because of hip and shoulder injuries and was listed as doubtful Friday. Coach Vic Fangio doesn't expect Gordon to participate in Saturday's walkthrough, either. “We’ll see. It’s doubtful, but that’s why we didn’t list him as ‘out’ because if he makes a turn he can play,” Fangio said. If Gordon is out, Williams will get
Laurent Dubreuil picked up where he left off on Friday, soaring to bronze in the men's 500 metres at the speed skating World Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 29-year-old Canadian, who already has one gold, two silvers and a bronze in the distance over two previous World Cup stops this season, added bronze with a personal-best time of 34.099 seconds. That left him just five one-hundredths back of gold medallist Yamato Matsui of Japan and one one-hundredth back of Japanese silver medallist Wataru