Ghana winger Atsu found dead after Turkey quake

STORY: Ghana winger Christian Atsu has been found dead under the building where he lived in southern Turkey after last week's massive earthquake, his Turkish agent said on Saturday (February 18).

He was 31.

Atsu had been missing since the Feb. 6 earthquake following the collapse of an apartment building in the southern province of Hatay, an area badly hit by the quake.

"There are no words to describe our sadness," his club Hatayspor said on Twitter.

Atsu joined the club in September last year after spells with English Premier League sides Chelsea and Newcastle United, who also paid tributes.

He won 65 caps for Ghana and helped them reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final, where they lost to Ivory Coast on penalties.

More than 45,000 people have been killed in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, and the toll is expected to rise further.