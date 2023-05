Edem Senanu, the chairman of Advocates for Christ Ghana, says while he doesn't know the full details of Uganda's new anti-LGBTQ laws, he believes they're a step in the right direction and is encouraged to see similar laws arrive in his own country. However, Alex Kofi Donkor, founder of LGBT+ Rights Ghana, says what happened in Uganda is 'barbaric,' and that people should not be criminalized for their sexuality.