GG Jackson with a block vs the Washington Wizards

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Donald Trump posted the $91.6 million bond on Friday allowing him to appeal the E. Jean Carroll decision without paying her immediately, it set off an interesting scramble to unpack why Federal Insurance Company—a subsidiary of Chubb Insurance Company—would lend to a notoriously unreliable borrower.But there was also some fine print in the bond that would have, curiously, given Trump an additional 30 days to come up with the money—a