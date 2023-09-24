Getting wetter next week
Getting wetter next week
A North York couple has found themselves facing a massive car repair bill mere months after buying a brand new Lexus and it's all because of their attempts to protect their new vehicle — one of the most stolen makes in Ontario.Mitchell Levine and his wife considered themselves loyal Lexus customers, even after they lost two vehicles, including a Lexus, to thieves within the past 16 months. So when they visited Ken Shaw Toyota last July, the couple say they told the sales person they wanted to ad
General Milley recently gave damning interview about Trump’s past comments
The body in the mouth of the alligator was identified as Sabrina Peckham, 41, who was previously caught trespassing onto a nearby Florida wetland.
Cassidy Hutchinson told The Times that staffers were worried "deep state" individuals would try to find the documents they were disposing of.
Peter Navarro went on a bizarre rant against several women he worked with in the West Wing The post Former Trump Adviser Calls Cassidy Hutchinson and Other Female White House Aides ‘Pimp Ladies’ appeared first on TheWrap.
The retired WWE star tied the knot for the third time on Friday
The singer was in town for her performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday
A witness saw a nearly 14-foot-long alligator in a Florida canal with a lifeless human body in its mouth.
Jaylee Chillson, a teenage runaway, fatally shot herself in front of a local deputy, after the sheriff wanted to take her home
The model and actress dated Prince Harry for two years
The former president wants to deport millions of immigrants, send National Guard troops into cities, prosecute political opponents — and that's only the start.
Lindell was a fixture in the conservative drive to overthrow now-President Joe Biden's victory immediately after the November 2020 election.
A little girl had her pets with her for support when she went missing in Michigan. She curled up against the two dogs, using one of them as a pillow.
Ukraine has broken through Russia’s lines in the Zaporizhzhia region and expects to make further breakthroughs, the general leading Kyiv’s offensive in the south has said.
A Cape Breton motel that neighbours say is a hotspot for criminal activity has been ordered to create stricter policies on its room rentals.Last year, an investigation was launched into the Highland Motel in North Sydney under Nova Scotia's Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Act.Through its legislation, Nova Scotians can submit complaints about suspected criminal activity on a property, which can lead to its temporary closure.According to documents filed in the Supreme Court of Nova Sco
Hailey Bieber shared her playful side with a carousel of pictures on Instagram that included a shot where she's wearing a bright pink bob wig.
Steelworkers in Ukraine are outsmarting Russian troops with realistic-looking decoy weapons made of scrap wood and trash.
The Canadian economy is headed for a rough patch. Growth has already slowed considerably. Job growth has moderated. Inflation remains stubbornly high. But the pain households are feeling today is only going to get worse."The path forward looks bleak," Tiago Figueiredo, a macro strategy associate with Desjardins, said in a note.For a while there, the economy proved more resilient than expected. The Bank of Canada's interest rate hikes piled up one after another. Even so, the jobs market boomed, G
Senator Bob Menendez and his wife are alleged to have accepted gold bars, cash and a Mercedes-Benz.
The GOP congresswoman spoke to Fox News' Jesse Watters about being caught on camera vaping and causing a disturbance at a “Beetlejuice” production.