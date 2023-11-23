Getting ready for the Turkey Trot
As events happen in downtown Detroit on Thanksgiving, there are road closure.
Investigators believe a New York man and his wife were the two people killed in a car that crashed and exploded at the US-Canada Rainbow Bridge border crossing on Wednesday, law enforcement sources say and the FBI see no link to terrorism.
Premier Doug Ford's government is preparing to change the rules on how beer, wine, cider and spirits are sold in Ontario, and there's plenty at stake — well beyond whether you'll be able to pick up a case at the corner store.Industry officials expect the government's moves will affect how all types of alcohol are retailed.The looming reforms also pit a range of interests against each other, as big supermarket companies, convenience store chains, the giant beer and wine producers, craft brewers a
The former president wished “Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including…” and you can predict what came next.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was blaming the "liberal media" for trying to distract voters.
Evelyn Hockstein/ReutersA plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil was foiled by U.S. authorities, according to a report, with officials sending a warning to India’s government over its suspected involvement in the alleged conspiracy. Sources familiar with the case told the Financial Times that the target was Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a U.S.-Canadian citizen who acts as the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice—an organization advocating for the creation of an independent Sikh state
DeSantis remains far behind Trump in national and statewide polling in the early nominating states, an issue that he is working fervently to reverse.
Ukrainian drones continue to hunt down Russian military personnel who have "strayed from the herd," catching them in the most inopportune moments.
"I think he's looking for his second act," Sara Haines said of the NFL star.
The far-right Republican sought an invite to "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and critics had thoughts.
“Mrs. Doubtfire” director Chris Columbus revealed to Business Insider while celebrating the movie’s 30th anniversary that talks for a sequel to the beloved 1993 comedy only started in 2014 shortly before Robin William’s death. Without the actor, there was not a shot that Columbus would ever make a follow-up. “It’s an interesting thing. Back then, …
Attorneys for the New York state court system argue a gag order against former President Trump is necessary to preserve the safety of Judge Engoron and his staff
The King and Queen have reportedly invited members of Camilla's family to join the royals for Christmas at Sandringham House
Bedazzled actress Elizabeth Hurley looks incredible in slinky red dress next to model son Damian
She's literally stunning.
There could hardly be a more fragile ceasefire than that announced in Gaza, but diplomats across the Middle East, America and Europe will be working flat out to try and mould it into a longer peace.
Israel could release a Palestinian woman who disfigured herself in an attempted bombing as part of its deal to free hostages captured by Hamas.
Tim Peel, the former NHL ref whose career ended early over a hot-mic incident in 2021, got into it with some prominent hockey media figures this week.
Suspect Timothy Burke was going to be evicted by Karen Koep and her husband Davido before their disappearance, her sister tells Katie Hawkinson
The Israeli army showed a reinforced tunnel beside Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza on Wednesday, complete with a bathroom, kitchen and an air conditioned meeting room that it said had served as a command post for Hamas fighters. "That's the way that they survive because they use the hospital as a human shield that protects them," said Colonel Elad Tsuri, commander of an Israeli armoured brigade that found the tunnel. Israel has long accused Hamas of using the Shifa hospital complex as a command and control center as part of a wider strategy that seeks to hide its forces among the civilian population.