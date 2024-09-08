Gerrit Cole moves into 63rd place on all-time K list
Gerrit Cole moves into 63rd place on the all-time K list with a strikeout of Ian Happ in the 5th inning
Gerrit Cole moves into 63rd place on the all-time K list with a strikeout of Ian Happ in the 5th inning
The Bears didn't score an offensive touchdown, but secured the win thanks to scores on defense and special teams. Williams threw for 92 yards.
Tyreek Hill was briefly detained by police outside of Hard Rock Stadium before their game against the Jaguars on Sunday morning.
Six of the top seven teams after Week 2 are from the SEC.
Wilson tweaked her leg late in Friday's game against the Sun and was seen wearing a walking boot ahead of Sunday's matchup.
Northern Illinois defeated Notre Dame in South Bend as 28.5-point underdogs.
NIU got a field goal with 31 seconds left.
Despite the show taking place just two weeks after All In London, All Out delivered on several different levels, most notably in a Match of the Year candidate between Will Ospreay and Pac.
Love is expected to miss some time after going down in the final seconds of the Packers' loss to the Eagles.
The San Diego Padres lost a game to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday in which they were one out and one strike away from winning a game that could be crucial in a playoff race.
It's was a full day of action in Week 2.
The Eagles got a big win to start the season.
"Mighty Mouse" still holds the UFC record for consecutive title defenses
Everyone noticed players from both teams slipping on the field in Brazil.
The NFL's ratings keep growing, especially when Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are involved. Taylor Swift doesn't hurt either.
Gavin Stone, Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and many more are hurt right now.
Two TDs in three touches is a strong start for Worthy, but there’s so much room for the rookie to get better, which should be terrifying for the rest of the AFC.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Mets being the hottest team in baseball, Matt Chapman’s extension with the Giants, Emmanuel Clase being elite and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Jackson’s performance suggested that he’s still being counted on to be Superman at a time when the offense is supposed to be protecting him with more balance. We'll see if it was a Week 1 anomaly.
The Chiefs barely, barely won in a thrilling opener at Arrowhead Stadium against Lamar Jackson and Baltimore
The Chiefs got an immediate impact from their lightning fast rookie.