Gerrit Cole K's three
Gerrit Cole strikes out three over seven innings of four-run ball in a solid outing against the White Sox
Orioles ownership reportedly thought that benign comments citing stats from previous seasons made the team sound cheap.
Blue Jays rookie Davis Schneider's first weekend in the majors was historically good.
Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu was cruising through only his second start of the season before receiving a comebacker off his knee.
Middleton called out his former team's culture after being traded at the deadline.
Here's how NBA players reacted to Jake Paul beating Nate Diaz in a boxing match.
The baseball player reunited Caleb with his brothers at Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia
The TSN anchor opened up about mental health and her career journey.
Justin Thomas’s pursuit of a spot in the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs came down to the wire at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.
Canadian Milos Raonic and Frances Tiafoe battled through an intense tiebreak before a controversial point ended the first set at the National Bank Open.
Two men preparing for a fishing tournament spotted something unusual while boating along the Waccamaw River in Conway, South Carolina, on July 28 — a dolphin beached in mud along the riverbank.Elvis Black and Brian Crosby came across the dolphin with its face stuck in mud. Black can be seen in the video helping to free the marine mammal as Crosby records.Black explained in a Facebook post that he and Crosby have been fishing together for over 30 years, and have never come across something like this, noting that the dolphin was “a long ways from salt water.”“The dolphin was kind of buried in the mud with his face in a wallowed out hole,” he said in the post. “He was still living so I jumped out the boat and rolled him back into deeper water. He swam off so hopefully he wasn’t too weak and lived!”While it is unusual to see bottlenose dolphins in a freshwater, it is not the first time one has been spotted in the Waccamaw River. In 2019, footage captured a dolphin swimming near a boat on the same river, though it was found dead a week later, according to a local news outlets. Credit: Elvis Black via Storyful
Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies star helped a tearful boy named Caleb find his brothers after they became separated.
The Lionesses have made it through to the quarter finals where they will play either Columbia or Jamaica.
The PGA Tour announces the FedEx Cup will return to a 36-event season in 2024 and the play-off champion will receive a record $25m (£19.5m) bonus.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lucas Glover did more than extend his PGA Tour season Sunday. He won the Wyndham Championship with a 2-under 68 that sends him into the FedEx Cup playoffs with more big opportunities in front of him. Glover managed a two-hour rain delay and took advantage of a faltering Russell Henley to win for the first time in more than two years and earn an unlikely spot in the lucrative post-season. Justin Thomas ended his season with a shot he won't soon forget. Needing a birdie on
Netherlands 2-0 South Africa: A brilliant performance from goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar denied South Africa as the runners-up four years ago advanced to the quarter-finals
For 27 agonizing seconds, Alyssa Naeher thought she'd kept American dreams alive. And then, in an instant, by the tiniest of margins, the USWNT was gutted.
Matt Ryan will be calling NFL games for CBS Sports this season, but he looked back the chaos in his lone season with Colts.
The Royals strongly disagreed with a call in the ninth inning on Saturday. It contributed to their win streak being snapped.
A rainy Sunday means Monday racing! Here’s everything you need to know about the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan.
Surging at the end of each set, Coco Gauff defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3, Sunday in Washington, for the fourth WTA Tour singles title of her career.