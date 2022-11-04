Germany's Scholz lands in Beijing for one-day visit

STORY: Scholz and the entire delegation were given COVID-19 tests upon landing, with Chinese medical staff donning hazmat suits going into the plane to conduct the tests, according to a Reuters reporter accompanying the delegation. People in hazmats suits were filmed leaving the plane after the German delegation disembarked.

Scholz's visit is likely a welcome development for the Chinese leadership, who will be looking to shore up relations with the outside world after the conclusion of the 20th Party Congress, where Chinese President Xi Jinping consolidated his status as the core of the ruling Communist Party.

Scholz will meet with Xi and outgoing Premier Li Keqiang, where he is also expected to raise controversial issues such as human rights, Taiwan and the difficulties German companies face accessing the Chinese market, according to government sources.