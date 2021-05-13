Germany's greenhouse gas emissions to be 'net zero' by 2045 as new climate roadmap approved
The German government has adopted a new ambitious plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 'net zero' by 2045, five years earlier than initially planned.
The schedule gods have blessed us with another Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes showdown — and plenty of other juicy matchups.
Dwane Casey is now set in Detroit through the 2023-24 season.
With every pitch he throws, Blue Jays RHP prospect Alek Manoah looks more and more like someone who can help the big club now rather than later.
Entering health and safety protocols for a standard of 10-14 days could swing a playoff series, which potentially makes COVID-19 vaccines a competitive advantage in the months ahead.
The Victor Oladipo Era in Miami is over after four games.
Dominik Kahun scored the overtime winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 win Wednesday over the host Montreal Canadiens.
The Lakers opted to wait to hang their banner until fans could be back inside the Staples Center.
With all of the restrictions in place, and a tight timeline to get to Japan, Jon Rahm doesn't blame golfers for skipping the Olympics this summer.
Whether you’re a first-timer or a veteran when it comes to playoff pools, here are some tips and tricks you’ll find useful.
Tom Brady knows it's going to be tough to leave football behind.
Hideki Matsuyama returns to the PGA Tour this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.
The Rangers are making even more changes to their organization.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
BERLIN (AP) — Two games remain for the Bundesliga’s relegation candidates to avoid joining last-place Schalke in Germany’s second division. Hertha Berlin’s enforced two-week quarantine period after a coronavirus outbreak at the club turned out to be a blessing. Hertha returned to claim two wins and two draws in 10 days, and now needs only a win against Cologne on Saturday to be sure of survival. “We have two match points,” Hertha coach Pál Dárdai said, using a tennis analogy to describe his team's chances of staying up following the victory over Schalke on Wednesday. Cologne is in the worst position of the six demotion-threatened teams, second-to-last with 29 points ahead of its remaining games at Hertha and at home against Schalke. It could be relegated for the sixth time with a loss on Saturday depending on other results. Cologne was unlucky in losing 4-1 at home against Freiburg last weekend, with Ondrej Duda slipping while taking a penalty before Jan Thielmann had what looked like an equalizer ruled out in injury time. Freiburg went on to score two more. Cologne is two points behind Arminia Bielefeld in the relegation playoff place. If it remains that way, Bielefeld will play the team that finishes third in the second division — most likely Greuther Fürth or Hamburger SV — in a two-leg playoff to decide which team plays in the Bundesliga next season. Bielefeld, which has addressed defensive problems since appointing Frank Kramer as coach in March, next hosts Hoffenheim before finishing with a visit to Stuttgart. Kramer needs to address his team’s attack — Bielefeld has scored only one goal in its last four games. Only goal difference is keeping Werder Bremen above Bielefeld in safety, but the club is far from safe after eight league games without a win, including seven straight losses. Bremen next faces relegation rival Augsburg for a potentially decisive duel before ending the season at home against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Augsburg is only two points above Bremen after claiming one point from its last five games. Markus Weinzierl is back as coach, but lost in his return at Stuttgart last weekend. After Bremen, Augsburg ends the season at league champion Bayern Munich, which will be doing all it can to help Robert Lewandowski top Gerd Müller’s record of 40 goals in a league season from 1971-72. Lewandowski has 39. Hertha is a point above Augsburg, and Mainz should also be safe, two points better off after a brilliant turnaround under coach Bo Svensson. But Mainz ends the season with difficult games against Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg – two teams fighting for Champions League qualification. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP Ciarán Fahey, The Associated Press
Game highlights from Peach Jam of the point guard headed to Tennessee.
Game highlights of the 6-foot-10 forward headed to Kentucky.
Game highlights of the five-star shooting guard headed to UCLA next year.
Krysten Peek sat down with the Auburn commit and discussed his senior seasons and expectations for next year.