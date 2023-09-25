Germany's government calls summit to combat housing crisis
With Germany gripped by a crippling housing shortage, the government is bringing together industry leaders and other experts for a special summit in Berlin.
Vitaly Brizhaty, a dissident former FSO officer, worked to protect Putin at his Crimea palace, where lackeys vied for power behind 10-foot-high walls.
Canada has pledged a multi-year commitment in supporting Ukraine amid its war with Russia.
Soldiers will be drafted in to replace armed police officers following a mass walkout by firearms teams to protest against the decision to charge one of their colleagues with murder.
OTTAWA — Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is expected today to stop a study of the Rouge National Urban Park that was launched after Ontario Premier Doug Ford opened nearby protected lands to development. Guilbeault says in a statement obtained by The Canadian Press that he is indefinitely suspending the study in response to Ford announcing last week that he is cancelling plans to develop parcels of the Greenbelt. Part of the Greenbelt in question is adjacent to the park in eastern
The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament says Europeans and Americans have lost trust in politicians and the counteroffensive has failed.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersOn April 25, all nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court signed a Statement on Ethics Principles and Practices, which they submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee.“In regard to recusal,” the justices unanimously declared that they “follow the same general principles and statutory standards as other federal judges.”It took Justice Samuel Alito less than five months to renege on his written commitment to his colleagues and the
OTTAWA — Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Ottawa on Friday, MPs in the House of Commons honoured 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, who fought for the First Ukrainian Division. Hunka was invited by Speaker Anthony Rota, who introduced him. "I am very proud to say that he is from North Bay and from my ridin
Pope Francis has complained about countries “pulling back” from giving weapons to Ukraine in an apparent rebuke of the Polish government.
The federal government is inviting thousands of Canadians to apply to sponsor their parents and grandparents starting Oct. 10 — but many say its recent approach is leaving qualified Canadians behind, and could be making the immigration department vulnerable to ineligible applications.Under the parents and grandparents program (PGP), the department only invites people to apply if they've formally submitted an interest in entering their names into the lottery system.The problem for many, is the im
The Ukrainian presidential election would normally be held in March 2024, but logistics of a free election are complicated by the ongoing war.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill to require human drivers on board self-driving trucks, a measure that union leaders and truck drivers said would save hundreds of thousands of jobs in the state. The legislation vetoed Friday night would have banned self-driving trucks weighing more than 10,000 pounds (4,536 kilograms) — ranging from UPS delivery vans to massive big rigs — from operating on public roads unless a human driver is on board. Lorena Gonzalez Fle
(Bloomberg) -- Representative Matt Gaetz, a key Republican holdout on a stopgap spending measure, said he’s ready for a multiday US government shutdown if that’ll get demands such as conservative border policies into the federal budget.Most Read from BloombergIndians Have Five Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn BanknotesChinese Gold Buying Is Driving a Paradigm Shift in BullionIndia-Canada Clash Should Be a Wake-Up CallBonds Fall, Dollar Jumps as Fed Messaging Digested: Markets W
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Ottawa CountyA county commissioners board in western Michigan that was taken over by a far-right slate of candidates will vote Tuesday on whether to drastically cut the health department’s budget, in the face of pleas by public health officials and community protests.A group of ultraconservative candidates, motivated by resentment over COVID restrictions and mask mandates, swept to power in a election held in Ottawa County in Aug. 2022.
Two groups in the Canadian Sikh diaspora are calling for Canada's political parties to "present a united front" on India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a "potential link" between the shooting death of a local leader and the Indian government. In a joint statement, the Ontario Gurdwaras Committee and the British Columbia Gurdwaras Council say that "Canadian parties of all stripes must be unequivocally clear" about their opposition to possible foreign interference relating to the de
Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has called for help from the United Nations following an influx of migrants in the country’s South islands. Redmond Shannon has the latest.
Zelenskyy appears to be trying to mend fences with leaders of neighboring Poland, which has been a staunch ally during the war, after his UN comments.
The U.S. House of Representatives' Rules Committee on Saturday voted, 9-2, to tee up four appropriations bills for debate on the full House floor, the latest move in Republicans' last-ditch bid to prevent government shutdowns after a Sept. 30 deadline. It was unclear whether enough Republicans will vote on the House floor for the rules, which must be established before the House can proceed to the funding bills themselves. Infighting between far right and moderate House Republicans has so far stymied attempts to advance most legislation that would keep the government running when the new fiscal year starts on Oct. 1.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ben Phillips’ childhood memories include basketball games with friends, and neighbors gathering in the summer shade at their St. Louis housing complex. He also remembers watching men in hazmat suits scurry on the roofs of high-rise buildings as a dense material poured into the air. “I remember the mist,” Phillips, now 73, said. “I remember what we thought was smoke rising out of the chimneys. Then there were machines on top of the buildings that were spewing this mist.” As Congr
British troops are on standby to assist London's Metropolitan Police after more than 100 armed officers handed in their guns to protest a colleague being charged with murder in the shooting death of a young black man.