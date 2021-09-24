Germany election: As Angela Merkel bows out, the race to succeed her remains unclear with just hours left to run

CBC

Canadian Olympians Kylie Masse, Sydney Pickrem and Finlay Knox swam to big victories for the Toronto Titans in the ninth match of the International Swimming League regular season, but it wasn't enough to get past the undefeated Energy Standard. The fourth-place Titans (12-point team rating) dropped their fourth and final match of the regular season on Friday in Naples, Italy, but they are still playoff-bound along with Energy Standard and the London Roar. The top six teams automatically move on