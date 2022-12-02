Germany and Belgium crash out after chaotic matchday

It was a day when the giants of football fell. First Belgium were eliminated after a 0-0 draw with Croatia. Morocco's 2-1 victory over Canada saw them topping Group F in stunning fashion.

The Atlas Lions will face Spain in the next round after another shock result saw La Roja lose to Japan 1-2, meaning the Samurais top the group. And all that means Germany are eliminated on goal difference, despite beating Costa Rica 4-2.



