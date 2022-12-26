Germans hit 'Roast Goose Digestion Run' post Xmas

STORY: With co-organizer Wolfgang Paech dressed as Santa Claus leading the group, a mock goose in his hands, participants ran for five kilometers (3.1 miles) until they arrived at a small cabin where they were rewarded with mulled wine and pastries.

Runners then got the chance to burn off those treats during their run back to the starting point, five kilometers (3.1 miles) away.

After two years without the digestive run due to the COVID-19 pandemic, about 180-200 runners took part this year.