German tourists arrive in Spain's Mallorca after lockdown

The tourists were seen disembarking the plane and going through immigration control at Palma De Mallorca airport.

Hotels are limited to running at 50% occupancy and will have infra-red cameras at their entrances to measure guests' body temperatures. The government is limiting to 10,900 the number of test participants. But few were deterred.

European nations eased border controls on Monday as the number of coronavirus cases declined, but Spain's continued closure, a patchwork of quarantine rules and remote-working mean pre-crisis travel levels are a way off.

Spain, one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, started closing to international tourism after the epidemic triggered the declaration of a state of emergency on March 14. But the government has been under growing pressure to reopen a sector that employs one in eight Spanish workers.

In 2019, Germans made up a third of international tourists to the Balearic Islands, an archipelago off Spain's east coast that includes the iconic party island of Ibiza. But holiday life will be much more low-key than normal.