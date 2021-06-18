German surfer eyes Olympic medal

Surfing is making its Olympic debut

and will take place in real waves

Location: Langenfelde, Germany

(SOUNDBITE) (German) SURFER AND GERMAN OLYMPICS HOPEFUL, LEON GLATZER, SAYING:"The Olympics belong in the ocean, so proper wave riding and surfing, this here is Rapid Surf which I don't do that often, only a couple of days a year. But the real wave is in the ocean."

Glatzer is representing Germany

and will compete against 40 other surfers for a medal

Some rounds showcase the athletes individually

others will have surfers competing to catch the best wave

(SOUNDBITE) (German) SURFER AND GERMAN OLYMPICS HOPEFUL, LEON GLATZER, SAYING:"It was all over for me in 2020. There were no competitions at all, no Olympic Games, nothing. But it was not bad at all. I have to say, I had lots of time to train, lots of time to think about myself, about my goals, what my goals really are. And I had a lot of time with my coach. And we really went for it. And I had a lot of time with my coach. And we really went for it. It was one whole year to get ready for qualifying for the Olympics which was in El Salvador 6 days ago. Now it is all super. I just hope that cases go further down because now I am in the Olympics and my dream is around the corner."