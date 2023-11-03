German residents explain how they became Chiefs fans
German residents explained how they became Chiefs fans.
German residents explained how they became Chiefs fans.
"And that's why I came here tonight, on this glorious night, to present you with a ring."
The Duchess of Sussex filmed a beach date with her husband Prince Harry where she looked radiant in a sleek swimsuit and oversized hat in a clip from the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
The former first daughter claims that being scheduled to appear in court “in the middle of a school week” is “undue hardship” for her.
Trump preached about his administration’s sanctions on a Russian gas pipeline before naming the leader behind his self-proclaimed “tough” approach.
FBIA federal judge appointed by Donald Trump slapped a fellow Trump-appointee with a hefty prison sentence Friday, deciding former marine and State Department official Federico Klein deserved 70 months in the clink for storming the Capitol and striking officers with a riot shield. Klein, 44, was convicted of eight felonies in July. His charges stemmed from the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, where prosecutors said Klein was in the first wave of rioters who attacked and pushed past police to b
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge cited former President Donald Trump’s “repeated public statements” Friday among reasons why a jury will be anonymous when it considers damages stemming from a defamation lawsuit by a writer who says Trump sexually abused her in the 1990s. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued an order establishing that the jury to be chosen for the January trial in Manhattan will be transported by the U.S. Marshals Service. “In view of Mr. Trump’s repeated public statements with r
The presence of the female clerk has sparked an ongoing courtroom feud.
Donald Trump owns over 100 trademarks in China, more than any other country by far, including the United States.
Shannon Stapleton/ReutersDonald Trump Jr. and his kid brother Eric took the stand on Thursday in their father’s New York civil fraud trial, and prosecutors hammered the twice-impeached ex-president’s sons about their apparent involvement in reams of allegedly inaccurate financial statements for the family real estate business.It was the second day of testimony for Don Jr., who continued to fob off all blame on other people, testifying, “I rely on the accounting team to tell me what is accurate,
Rep. Chellie Pingree cleared up "a couple of things" with Greene after the Republican said Democrats were trying to "erase our history."
Kristy Greenberg explained why the former president's son "can't have it both ways" with his civil fraud trial testimony.
The Princess of Wales (known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland!) was "really involved" with the students at Burghead Primary School
The Princess of Wales introduced herself in a surprising way that supported her husband
"In Portugal, while pregnant with my daughter, I learned there are perks to pregnancy, like special parking, line-skipping, and even a special line at airport customs!"
It's not the official L.A. hiking uniform, but it should be.
Former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi and her friend are being criticized online for dressing up as famous ex-couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp for Halloween. The pair shared several photos of their costumes on Ohashi’s Instagram story.
Bruins star-pest Brad Marchand and ref Wes McCauley drew the ire of Leafs fans once again after defenseman Timothy Liljegren left with a serious injury.
The Bulgarian producer of an espionage thriller sued Abigail Breslin, one of the film’s stars, on Friday, alleging that her “hysterical” and “imaginary” allegations against co-star Aaron Eckhart have imperiled the film’s release. Dream Team Studios produced the film, entitled “Classified,” in Malta earlier this year. Eckhart plays a hitman who learns that his CIA …
"At first, I thought maybe he was collecting them to take somewhere for some sort of study."
Clint Malarchuk recalls surviving a freak hockey accident similar to the one that killed Adam Johnson: His throat was cut by a skate during a game. He's had PTSD.