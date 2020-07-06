German recovery will be slow, data shows

German industrial orders saw a moderate rebound in May, but it was lower than expected.

Germany's economy had been relatively resilient during more than six weeks of lockdown.

But May's data trimmed hopes of a quick return to pre-crisis business activity.

Orders rose a record 10.4% during a month when restrictions were gradually lifted - almost a third less than predicted.

Order intake was over 30% lower than in February, a month before lockdown measures were imposed.

Fears of a slow recovery were underlined by an Ifo survey.

It showed that just over a fifth of firms believe the outbreak could force them to shut down.

The services sector looked the most badly affected.

85% of travel agents and tour operators said they could go out of business.

It adds to expectations the economy could be hamstrung by mass insolvencies in the coming months.

A more positive survey was released by research group Sentix, however.

Investor morale improved in the euro zone for a third month running in July.

Its index for the euro zone rose to -18.2 from -24.8 in June.

But Sentix also warned the 'upswing' could run of steam as early as the summer.

Investors said they expected only around 60% of virus-related economic losses would be recovered within a year in the euro zone.