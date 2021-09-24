German press reacts to final debate ahead of Sunday's election

IN THE PRESS – Friday, 24.09.2021: Papers are reacting to the final televised debate ahead of Sunday's election in Germany. The legacy of Angela Merkel is also in the spotlight, as the German chancellor prepares to step down after 16 years in power. Meanwhile, the arrest of Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont is making headlines in Spain. Papers also discuss the Quad summit in Washington and we find out why some men that are CEOs are paid more than their male peers.