German Parliament Raises Ukrainian Flag to Mark Invasion Anniversary
The Ukrainian flag was raised above the German parliament building on Friday, February 24, to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
“As a sign of unwavering solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the national flag of Ukraine was hoisted at the German Bundestag building this morning,” Ukraine’s diplomatic mission in Germany said in a tweet.
“Thank you Germany for this solidarity!” Credit: Ukrainian Embassy Germany via Storyful