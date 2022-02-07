German breaks a hula hooping world record

This German man has cracked an unusual world record:

hula hooping while in the abdominal plank position

for 6 minutes 34 seconds

GUINNESS RECORD HOLDER KAI SANDMEYER, SAYING:"My name is Kai Sandmeyer, I currently hold the record in "longest hula hooping in abdominal plank position" with six minutes 34 seconds."

"The hardest part is the plank. I hardly notice the hula hoop, which I've known since childhood, so that's really not the problem, but holding the plank for that long is very tiring and I had to properly train for it."

Sandmeyer trained intensively to almost double the former record

"Yes, I practiced, especially the plank, really intensively in the morning before work, and some more after work. Somehow I tried to keep the whole body a bit healthier, because the plank just affects all the muscles, and at the weekend or after work I tried to do it together from time to time."