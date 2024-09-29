Gerald McCoy on which defense will be more dominate between Broncos and Jets 'NFL GameDay Morning'
NFL Network's Gerald McCoy on which defense will be more dominate between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets.
6x All-Pro and 3x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and current Baltimore Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy recap the Falcons’ big win against the Eagles on Monday Night Football, wonder if analytics are ruining football and pick every week 3 NFL game.
Pittsburgh isn't scoring many points, but the Steelers are 2-0.
Gerald McCoy and Baltimore Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy share an update on Kyle's injury on TNF against the Chiefs, discuss Tyreek Hill getting pulled over on Sunday & look ahead to Week 2's games.
Van Noy confirmed that he has a fractured orbital bone and accused the Chiefs training staff of being slow to respond to his medical needs.
Gerald McCoy & Kyle Van Noy discuss the Ravens-Chiefs matchup in Week 1, San Francisco's bumpy offseason & Gerald recounts his weekend fighting off wasps.
