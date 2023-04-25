Georgia's fragile European dream confronted with Russian influence
Russian forces occupy some 20 percent of Georgia's territory, a consequence of two wars. Officially, Georgia wants to join NATO and the EU; these ambitions are even written into its constitution. But behind the scenes, the country's de facto ruler – oligarch Bidzina Ivanizhvili – is suspected of sabotaging the reforms demanded by Brussels. This has put the ruling party at odds with the population, since the vast majority of Georgians are in favour of joining the EU. FRANCE 24's Elena Volochine reports from Tbilisi.
