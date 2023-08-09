Georgia Sheriff Throws Pool Party for Adoption-Ready Pooches Rehabbed by Inmates

A sheriff in Macon, Georgia, threw a pool party for adoptable stray dogs who’ve been rehabilitated and trained by inmates in the sheriff’s office’s “Bondable Pups” program.

In the program, prison inmates foster and train dogs who may be overly fearful or have other behavior problems into adoption-ready pets, local news reported. “The dogs are trained to sit, lay, not jump up on people, walk well on a leash and are socialized,” the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

This footage by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office shows a group of dogs ready for their forever homes as they dip their paws and noses in a kiddie pool filled with ice water.

The sheriff’s office said adoption fees were waived for the month of August and posted contact information on their Facebook page for those interested in taking a dog home. Credit: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful