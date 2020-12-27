Georgia senate runoffs will be ‘very competitive’: Jesse Hunt
National Republican Senatorial Committee Communications Director Jesse Hunt discusses Georgia races on ‘America’s News HQ.’
The Ravens are being fined less than the Patriots, Titans, Raiders, and Saints were for their COVID-19 outbreaks and protocol violations.
Phil Niekro still holds impressive pitching records.
Good news for everyone who thinks a 16 game season is too short: the NFL plans to add one game to every team's schedule in 2021.
The Colts' touchdown celebrations are on point.
Vic Fangio will reportedly be back with the Broncos for a third season, longer than Denver's last two head coaches.
It was an impressive start for Canada, even if the beatdown grew to be a little uncomfortable.
The Toronto Raptors submitted another sloppy outing against the San Antonio Spurs, leading to their second loss of the season.
Boxing fans won’t have to wait long for Canelo Alvarez’s next fight.
Ahead of the upcoming season, the Senators nabbed a veteran forward in Derek Stepan, with the hope of upgrading their top-six entering 2021.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry discusses what went wrong down the stretch against the San Antonio Spurs, the impressive growth of DeMar DeRozan and what the team needs to do to tighten up on defense.
Former Montreal Expos pitcher Derek Aucoin died at the age of 50, his family confirmed on Sunday. Aucoin had been battling brain cancer since August 2019. "There are very few words to express the deep pain and sorrow that pervades us as our beautiful Derek left us peacefully surrounded by love yesterday in the early evening," his wife Isabelle and son Dawson wrote in a news release. "For 18 months, he had been resiliently fighting a hard fight against glioblastoma multiforme. Despite this merciless cancer, he lived in the gratitude of the present moment in a way only he could." A native of Lachine, Aucoin pitched two games in the Expos uniform in 1996. He also spent time in the minor leagues with the New York Mets in 1998. A need to give back Baseball Canada's business and sports development director, André Lachance, reconnected with him once Aucoin's baseball-playing days were over. "I had met him for the first time in 1997 and then we reconnected years later when his athletic journey was over and he wanted to give back as a coach," Lachance said. "We had shared lots of ideas, lots of best practices for young people, we developed a great friendship from there." For Lachance, Aucoin's journey was proof that a young Quebec player could dream big. As a host and analyst with TVA Sports and 98.5 FM for several years, Aucoin was inducted into the Quebec Baseball Hall of Fame in November 2019.
With Urban Meyer's name back in the NFL reporting ether, would he want to trade the built-in advantages of college football powerhouses for the meat grinder of the pros?
The Latest on Week 16 in the NFL (all times EST):___2:30 p.m.Travis Kelce is the first tight end in NFL history with two 100-catch seasons. His milestone came when he hauled in his second pass against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday during a touchdown drive just before halftime.Kelce had a club-record 103 catches two years ago and 97 last season, when he helped the Chiefs end a 50-year championship drought.Kelce is also the first Chiefs player with multiple 100-catch seasons.He began the day with 98 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns — he trailed the Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins for the league lead in yards by six.Kelce added his 11th TD catch of the season late in the second quarter to forge a 7-7 tie with the Falcons. The pass also extended Patrick Mahomes’ club record to 26 straight games with a touchdown throw, the longest active streak in the NFL.The Chiefs were in danger of getting shutout in the first half for the fist time since Week 4 of 2016 until Mahomes hit Kelce with the touchdown throw with just 30 seconds left in the second quarter.Kelce's 11th TD catch tied the franchise record held by Tony Gonzalez.___1:30 p.m.Tom Brady has returned LeBron James’ shout-out on Twitter.James congratulated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback after Brady’s 33-yard touchdown toss to Rob Gronkowski on Saturday, writing “Helluva pitch and catch right there! @TomBrady to @RobGronkowski! SHEESH!!”A day later, Brady responded with a 2010 AP Photo of James about to dunk the ball in a game at Milwaukee with teammate Dwyane Wade reacting.Brady led the Bucs past Detroit 47-7, which ended Tampa Bay’s long playoff drought that dated back to the 2007 NFC wild card round.Brady will be making his 12th consecutive playoff appearance.Brady's old team, the New England Patriots, are missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.\--Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.___1:15 p.m.It’s Week 16 and 19 teams still have hopes of reaching Tampa for Super Bowl 55 of Feb. 7, including the Philadelphia Eagles who have won just four games this season.Buffalo, Kansas City and Pittsburgh have already clinched spots in the AFC playoffs.In the NFC, Green Bay, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Seattle are in.There are only two first-round byes this year and the Chiefs could clinch the AFC’s top seed with a win over Atlanta.The Packers could clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win Sunday night against the Titans and a Seattle loss or tie. The Seahawks play the Rams.___12:45 p.m.There are 11 NFL games on Sunday’s slate, the third of four consecutive days of action in Week 16.The Saints, Buccaneers, 49ers and Dolphins have already won this weekend with Tampa Bay securing a playoff berth with a 47-7 whipping of the Detroit Lions on Saturday.The last time the Buccaneers made the playoffs was in 2007.The playoff picture could come into greater focus Sunday with several teams trying to reach the post-season, including the Cleveland Browns, who haven’t reached the playoffs since 2002.Playoff berths are also on the line for the Colts and Titans in the AFC and the Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks and Washington in the NFC.Washington's last trip to the playoffs came in 2015.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
Andy Murray will be making his Australian Open return after being awarded a wildcard on Sunday. Many feared that the 33-year-old, British tennis star had played his last match in Melbourne following his first-round defeat to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in 2019. Organizers even played a career-tribute video to the five-time runner up who, at the time, had been battling chronic hip pain. "We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms," tournament director Craig Tiley said. "His retirement was an emotional moment and seeing him come back, having undergone major surgery and built himself back up to get on to the tour again, will be a highlight of AO 2021." Even though the three-time Grand Slam champion has struggled to regain his form, Murray remains confident heading into the first Grand Slam of the season. "I've worked hard to get to this point, but I can do better," he told reporters in November. I could make sure I'm eating better, I can make sure I'm stronger in the gym." Despite the COVID-19 hiatus, Muray did return in 2020 but lost in the second round of the U.S. Open and suffered an even faster exit at the French. To help prepare for the Aussie, which has been pushed back three weeks to Feb. 8 because of the global pandemic, Murray has also accepted a wildcard to next month's Delray Beach Open.
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard won’t play for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.Leonard needed eight stitches in his mouth after accidentally getting elbowed by 7-foot teammate Serge Ibaka while going for a rebound in Friday’s win at Denver. Leonard was bleeding heavily when he left the court in the fourth quarter.Leonard was replaced in Sunday’s lineup by Luke Kennard for the Clippers' home opener at Staples Center. Coach Tyronn Lue didn't directly answer when asked about Leonard's prognosis. “Hopefully, he's fine,” the first-year coach said.Leonard had 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists on Friday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool dropped points at Anfield for the first time this season after conceding an 82nd-minute equalizer to draw 1-1 against lowly West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.The champions looked set to move five points clear — for the biggest lead of their Premier League title defence so far — thanks to Sadio Mane’s 12th-minute goal.However, what had been a one-sided match changed when Liverpool centre back Joel Matip was forced off injured in the 60th minute.And from one of West Brom’s half-chances, Semi Ajayi rose above Fabinho to head the ball in off the far post, allowing West Brom to snatch a point despite only enjoying 22% possession.It was Sam Allardyce’s first away match in charge of West Brom after taking over a team likely to be embroiled in a relegation scrap this season. He is known as a survival specialist and this is the type of battling result “Big Sam” is known to secure, against the odds.Allardyce is the last visiting manager to win a Premier League match at Anfield, in April 2017 when he was in charge of Crystal Palace.“There is a lot of defending you have to do against a quality team with a fantastic home record,” Allardyce said. “To a man, we frustrated Liverpool as much as we could.”“People will say we are lucky,” he added, "but that was good application from the players and they took their opportunity at the other end.”Liverpool had just two efforts on target, and the second — a late header from Roberto Firmino — was tipped around the post superbly by West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.“It's an incredible challenge to stay active, to stay lively, when you're constantly faced with 10 men,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said. “West Brom deserved the point tonight because we didn’t finish the game.”Liverpool has a three-point lead over second-place Everton, its close neighbour on Merseyside. The Reds had won their first seven home matches.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday:ENGLANDFrank Lampard is the latest Premier League manager under pressure, with his Chelsea team heading into a home match against in-form Aston Villa having lost three of its last four games. Chelsea spent nearly $300 million on new players in the last summer transfer window and Lampard appears to be struggling in particular to figure out how to set up his attack. Villa is tied on 25 points with Chelsea but ahead on goal difference after picking up 10 points from a possible 12 in December. Everton is in second place going into a home game against Manchester City, which is three points behind its opponent at Goodison Park. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers must decide whether to play 33-year-old striker Jamie Vardy for a second time in three days when the team visits Crystal Palace.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain — Soccer great Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's Spanish league game against Eibar on Tuesday while he recovers from an unspecified ankle injury.In a statement Sunday, fifth-place Barcelona said “first team player, Lionel Messi, is completing the treatment for his right ankle, and is expected to return to training after the FC Barcelona v SD Eibar match.”Messi is reportedly in Argentina taking a short winter break after Barcelona gave its players some time off following their last game on Dec. 22 against Valladolid.Messi played the entire 90 minutes of the 3-0 win over Valladolid and scored his 644th career goal for Barcelona to overtake Pelé’s all-time scoring milestone for their clubs.As of Jan. 1, Messi can negotiate with other clubs as his contract with Barcelona is set to expire in June.After Eibar, Barcelona's next league match is at Huesca on Jan. 3.Messi made his debut for Barcelona in 2004.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
ATLANTA — Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, who pitched well into his 40s with a knuckleball that baffled big league hitters for more than two decades, mostly with the Atlanta Braves, has died after a long fight with cancer, the team announced Sunday. He was 81. The Braves said Niekro died Saturday night in his sleep. He lived in the Atlanta suburb of Flowery Branch, where a main thoroughfare bears his name. Niekro won 318 games over his 24-year career, which ended in 1987 at age 48 after he made one final start with the Braves. Known for a pitch that befuddled hitters and catchers — heck, Niekro didn't even know where it was going — he was a five-time All-Star who had three 20-win seasons with Atlanta. Niekro also pitched for the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays late in his career. “We are heartbroken on the passing of our treasured friend,” the Braves said in a statement. “Knucksie was woven into the Braves fabric, first in Milwaukee and then in Atlanta. Phil baffled batters on the field and later was always the first to join in our community activities. It was during those community and fan activities where he would communicate with fans as if they were long lost friends.” A statue of Niekro delivering his trademark pitch is located outside of Truist Park, the Braves' stadium. Niekro didn't make it to the big leagues until 1964, when he pitched 10 games in relief for the then-Milwaukee Braves. He made only one start over his first three years in the big leagues but finally blossomed as a starter in 1967 — the Braves' second year in Atlanta — when he went 11-9 and led the National League with a 1.87 ERA. With a fluttering knuckleball that required catchers to wear an oversized mitt, Niekro went 23-13 as the Braves won the first NL West title in 1969. He also had 20-win seasons in 1974 and 1979, despite pitching for a team that fell on hard times after its appearance in the inaugural NL Championship Series, where the Braves were swept in three games by New York's Amazin' Mets. Niekro also led the league in losses four straight seasons, losing 20 games in both 1977 and '79. He finished with a career record of 318-274 an a 3.35 ERA. Niekro was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997. His younger brother, Joe, also had a long baseball career with an arsenal that included the knuckleball. He won 221 games over 22 years in the big leagues, making the Niekros baseball's winningest set of siblings, with a total of 539 victories, just ahead of Gaylord and Jim Perry. Joe Niekro died in 2006 at age 61. ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press
