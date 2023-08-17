Georgia prosecutors deliver possible trial timeline in Donald Trump election case
The DA prosecuting former President Donald Trump in Georgia is aiming for March 4 trial date and an early September arraignment.
The DA prosecuting former President Donald Trump in Georgia is aiming for March 4 trial date and an early September arraignment.
Donald Trump "cannot course-correct," even though he's making things much worse for himself legally, his niece said.
Former first lady makes no comments or appearances connected to husband’s legal problems
OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada has been considering a "game plan" for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year's presidential elections. Joly said in French during an interview with a Montreal radio station Wednesday that Canada must "prepare several scenarios" because of Ottawa's close ties to the U.S. She says Canada has a game plan in mind but wouldn't get into details, other than saying she'd work with multip
The now-indicted lawyer reportedly made the sojourn to Trump's home with a desperate plea.
The former president has yet to confirm whether he'll participate in the first Republican primary debate next week.
"I do think that's deliberate," said Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump's former White House communications director.
The conservative media personality seemed to inadvertently suggest that Gotti, an infamous mobster, was less of a criminal than Trump.
The South Carolina senator's gripe about the prosecution of Trump was fact-checked hard by critics on Twitter.
The Fox News host got out his crystal ball in the wake of the former president's fourth indictment.
A Trump supporter was arrested and accused of threatening to kill a judge overseeing one of his cases. Others are threatening jurors who indicted him.
The former president's daughter-in-law had big beef with Hillary Clinton's MSNBC interview, and critics could only laugh at the irony.
Ukraine has made increasing use of sea drones to strike critical Russian targets around the Black Sea in recent weeks.
Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb said "there’s a good chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him."
Ukraine claims to have retaken Urozhaine as part of its counteroffensive efforts, and posted footage of Russian forces leaving in a hurry.
Opinion of The Fresno Bee Editorial Board: This is another moment when a clean break with the former president can be made.
In January, federal prosecutors obtained a search warrant to obtain information from Trump's personal Twitter account.
Attorney Drew Findling has a shocking connection to the Fulton County district attorney behind the former president's fourth indictment.
Greene told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Kemp was putting his "ego" ahead of criticizing Trump's indictment by a Fulton County grand jury.
Volunteer fighters like ex-Navy SEAL and YouTuber Rhee Keun can cause a “headache” for South Korea’s government that has to deal with the political fallout.
UBS's annual wealth report showed Russia added $600 billion of wealth in 2022, with the number of millionaires rising by around 56,000.