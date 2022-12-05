Georgia Police Chase Ends With Driver Crashing Into Dorm Building

A driver crashed into a Georgia Southern University dorm building in Statesboro, Georgia, in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 3, according to the Statesboro Police Department.

The driver, who police identified as 21-year-old Landun Brock, was taken into custody for driving under the influence, among other charges, after being treated for minor injuries.

Dashcam footage posted by the Statesboro Police Department, which they said was taken on Saturday, shows an officer and witnesses rushing to help the person out of the crashed vehicle as flames spew out of the front of the car in Statesboro.

About 35 students who lived in the dorm building were forced to move just before the university’s final exam period, local news outlets reported, after structural engineers deemed their rooms unsafe as a result of the fiery crash. Credit: Statesboro Police Department via Storyful