Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State set for College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff committee announced its final rankings on Sunday revealing a playoff field of the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, TCU Horned Frogs, and Ohio State Buckeyes. Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg explains why Alabama was left out of the field despite Nick Saban’s best efforts.

Video Transcript

NICK BROMBERG: The college football playoff committee kept its streak alive. Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State were selected for the college football playoff on Sunday. Georgia will play Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan and TCU will face off in the Fiesta Bowl.

The top four was ultimately unsurprising. The four teams selected for the playoff are the four teams at the top level of college football with one loss or fewer. And it means that the committee has still never chosen a two loss team to make the Final Four in the history of the playoff.

All the chatter around Alabama getting into the playoff after TCU's loss in the Big 12 title game was ultimately empty noise. The Crimson Tide were on the sidelines on Saturday and had one fewer win over a top 20 opponent and one more loss than TCU.

Nick Saban rightfully politicked for his team, but entertaining his rationale that Alabama would be favored over anyone else in college football but Georgia was flawed because of casual bettors' attraction to the Crimson Tide. TCU simply had a better record and better victories in Alabama. It can't get any more simple than that. It's also pretty simple to call Georgia the overwhelming favorite for the playoff. The Bulldogs odds at BetMGM are -145 to win the title. Michigan is the number two favorite at +300. Ohio State is at +350 and TCU is at +1,600.