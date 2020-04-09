Georgia Hospital Celebrates First COVID-19 Patient Being Transferred Out of Intensive Care

A COVID-19 patient received a round of applause from healthcare workers as she was transferred out of the intensive-care unit at Crisp Regional Hospital, Georgia, on April 8.

In a Facebook post, the hospital said: “This morning the team from our COVID ICU celebrated with Mrs. Jones as she is the first patient who has recovered well enough to be transferred to Med-Surg after being intubated and treated in our intensive care unit.”

The patient was greeted after her transfer by her mother and two sons, the hospital added.

As of April 8, 10,189 people had tested positive for COVID-19 and 369 had died across Georgia. Credit: Crisp Regional Hospital, Georgia via Storyful