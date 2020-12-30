Georgia Gov. Kemp pledges voter 'transparency' in upcoming runoffs
Gov. Kemp talks election, relationship with Trump in exclusive interview on 'The Story'
The Olympic gold medalist and NHL star will remain friends, after announcing their split on Instagram.
Chicago will be without its captain to begin the season.
The Grizzlies are dealing with several injuries to key players early in the season.
Ben Roethlisberger hasn't had a week off since the Steelers' Week 4 bye.
The NBA is reportedly heading to Orlando again.
The Lakers' youth movement predictably didn't enjoy constant speculation about a looming Anthony Davis trade.
We all should be celebrated for making it through this COVID-plagued year. So instead of winners and losers, how about we do gainers and also-rans?
Newton’s future is bleaker now. It’s worth wondering if a guy who briefly ran this league will ever start another game in it.
A poker player on the verge of playing for game’s must coveted prize instead endured heartbreak after testing positive for COVID-19.
Forwards get most of the attention due to their eye-popping offensive production, but drafting a group of productive blueliners is equally important in fantasy hockey.
The fantasy football community applauded a move to honor a late commissioner.
"They really raised me and groomed me," Blake Snell said of the Rays, who traded him to the Padres as his salary rises.
TURIN, Italy — Juventus renewed its jersey sponsorship with Jeep in a deal that will bring the Italian champions $55 million per season through 2023-24, the club said Tuesday.Juventus already makes more than $100 million per season from Jeep and brand sponsor Adidas. The German sportswear company is paying the club a base rate of 51 million euros ($62 million) per season through 2026-27.The Jeep extension provides a base fee of 45 million euros ($55 million) “and variable components based on sporting results” beginning in the 2021-22 season, the club said.Jeep and Juventus are controlled by Exor, the Agnelli family holding company.“This agreement stems from the mutual satisfaction of a successful partnership that has been accompanying Juventus and Jeep since 2012/2013 sporting season,” the club said in a statement.In October 2019, the club announced that Jeep had increased its annual sponsorship to 42 million euros ($51 million) — potentially 46 million euros ($56 million) with bonuses — for 2019-20 and this season.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes and NBA writer Seerat Sohi connected on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast to discuss how the Rockets guard has shown through two games that with or without the drama, James Harden is still James Harden. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Thus ends what's truly been a bizarre year for genitals-related soccer stories.
Given the fact other games have been postponed in 2020, it would be understandable if some thought it was unfair for Cleveland to play Sunday.
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona men's basketball program has self-imposed a one-year post-season ban related to its long-running NCAA rules infractions case. Arizona was accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA in October. The violations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by basketball coach Sean Miller. The school announced the one-year ban Tuesday. “The decision is an acknowledgement that the NCAA’s investigation revealed that certain former members of the (men's basketball) staff displayed serious lapses in judgment and a departure from the university’s expectation of honest and ethical behaviour,” the school said in a statement. “It is also in accord with the penalty guidelines of the NCAA for the type of violations involved.” Arizona is off to a 7-1 start this season, including a 1-1 mark in the Pac-12, but won't have the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have a revamped roster after freshmen stars Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji and Nico Mannion were all selected in the NBA draft. The post-season ban includes the Pac-12 tournament. Arizona's season will end against rival Arizona State on March 6. “I understand and fully support the university’s decision to self-impose a one-year post-season ban on our men’s basketball program,” Miller said in a statement. “Our team will remain united and aggressively compete to win a Pac-12 championship.” Arizona had been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since 2017, when assistant coach Emanuel Richardson was among 10 people arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation into college basketball. Richardson was fired by the university and later pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes from aspiring business manager Christian Dawkins. He was sentenced to three months in prison in 2019. Miller sat out a game in 2018 after ESPN reported that he was heard on an FBI wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to future No. 1 overall NBA pick Deandre Ayton. Miller vehemently denied the report and university President Robert C. Robbins announced a few days later that Miller would remain the Wildcats’ coach. Arizona was one of several schools involved in the federal probe, including Oklahoma State, Kansas and Louisville. Auburn also self-imposed a post-season ban in November. ___ AP College Basketball Writer John Marshall contributed to this report. ___ More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 The Associated Press
A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Wednesday:ENGLANDLiverpool travels to Newcastle atop the Premier League by three points. But the champions dropped points for only second time in 2020 at home on Sunday in a draw against West Bromwich Albion. Liverpool was hoping to turn to Thiago Alcantara, the creative midfielder signed from Bayern Munich in September who has been sidelined by a knee injury. Thiago has returned to team training but is not ready to play. While Thiago is edging closer to a comeback, Klopp has lost another two players to injury, with centre back Joel Matip sustaining a groin injury against West Brom and midfielder Naby Keita missing that game with another muscle problem. Newcastle is without a win in its past four games and Allan Saint-Maximin and captain Jamaal Lascelles are still out after suffering long-term effects of the coronavirus. Tottenham is also due to host Fulham, although coronavirus cases at its London rival have created doubts about the game going ahead.SPAINAtlético Madrid hosts crosstown rival Getafe without England defender Kieran Trippier, who will miss the match due to his 10-week suspension for breaking betting rules. Sime Vrsaljko will likely take his place at right back after returning from a long injury layoff. Atlético will also be without striker Diego Costa, who rescinded his contact with the club. Diego Simeone’s side has won nine in a row over Getafe at home by a combined goal margin of 23-0. Atlético will need to win to ensure it stays atop the Spanish league. Real Madrid is only behind Atlético on overall goal difference before it visits Elche. Zinedine Zidane has said he expects to give minutes to Eden Hazard, who hasn’t played in a month due to injury. Elche has impressed since being promoted with only four losses in 13 games. Valencia also visits Granada seeking to end a seven-round winless streak, while Celta Vigo hosts Huesca.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
King's knee appeared to buckle as he was making a cut on a run in the second quarter.
Less than a year after agreeing to a new five-year collective bargaining agreement, Major League Soccer and its players union are heading back to the bargaining table. The league has told the MLS Players Association that it will trigger a "force majure" clause in the agreement signed in January because the COVID-19 pandemic has had drastic impacts on its business. A source with knowledge of the situation says the lack of fans has led to a significant lack of revenue and the intention of triggering the clause is to discuss modifications to the agreement over a 30-day period. The MLS regular season was put on hold in mid-March after the virus began to spread across North America. Games began again in July with the MLS is Back tournament held in a "bubble" in Orlando. American teams finished out the campaign in mostly empty home stadiums, but border restrictions forced the three Canadian clubs — Toronto FC, the Montreal Impact and the Vancouver Whitecaps — to temporarily move south to finish out their seasons. MLS president and deputy commissioner Mark Abbott says in a statement that players received 95 per cent of their salaries in 2020 and the league lost nearly US$1 billion. The players union says triggering the force majure clause could result in the league and club owners abandoning the new collective bargaining agreement and commitments that have been made to players. "After a 2020 season of extreme sacrifice, immeasurable risk to personal health, and a remarkable league-wide effort to successfully return to play, this tone-deaf action by the league discredits the previous sacrifices made by players and the enormous challenges they overcame in 2020," the MLS Players Association said in a statement. Information from health officials shows that there will continue to be restrictions on fans attending sporting events through the 2021 MLS season, so changes need to be made, Abbott said. "We recognize the impact that the pandemic has had on our players and appreciate their efforts to restart and complete the 2020 season," he said in a statement. "But, like the other leagues in the United States and Canada, MLS needs to address the ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic and will engage in good faith discussions with our players about ways to manage the significant economic issues we are facing.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020. The Canadian Press