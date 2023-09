Divers with the Savannah Fire Department (SFD) recently encountered dolphins while training off the coast of Tybee Island, Georgia.

This footage released on September 7 by the SFD shows the team of divers coming across a pod of dolphins swimming in the sea.

Over the weekend, beachgoers in Tybee Island were also delighted as jumping dolphins put on a playful display. Credit: Savannah Fire Department via Storyful