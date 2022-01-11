Georgia Bulldogs Take Over Downtown Athens Streets After Team Wins College Football Championship
Georgia Bulldogs fans celebrated in the streets of downtown Athens, Georgia, after the team won the national college football championship on January 11.
The team won the match held in Indianapolis against the Alabama Crimson Tide, earning them their first title since 1980.
Videos posted to Twitter by Shondarius Williams show the fans partying and blocking traffic in Athens. Credit: Shondarius Williams via Storyful