Georges Niang with a 3-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies

Associated Press

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are just two games into figuring out how to be co-stars for the Dallas Mavericks, who are behind schedule based on last season's surge that sparked a deep playoff run. The Mavericks have no choice but to win games while working out the kinks because of a tightly packed Western Conference. There's roughly a three-game difference between home-court advantage in the first round and missing the playoffs altogether, and second-year coach Jason Kidd accepts that reality a year after a strong second half that sent the Mavs on their way to the West finals.