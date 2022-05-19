George W. Bush Makes Verbal Slip-Up While Discussing War in Ukraine

George W Bush made a verbal slip-up while discussing the war in Ukraine during a speaking event in Dallas, Texas, on May 18.

In a discussion titled ‘Elections — A More Perfect Union’ the former president referenced what he described as the “wholly unjustified and brutal invasion” — but said Iraq, instead of Ukraine.

Five minutes into the speech, referring to Vladimir Putin’s Russian invasion, Bush says: "The result is an absence of checks and balances and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean of Ukraine.”

Bush then laughs at this error and says, “Iraq too.”

The former president also referenced his recent Zoom call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, describing him as, “a cool little guy. The Churchill of the 21st Century.”

The Dallas event was hosted by The George W. Bush Institute, the Partnership for American Democracy, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the Karsh Institute of Democracy at the University of Virginia. Credit: The Bush Center via Storyful