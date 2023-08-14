George Theberge pleads guilty in connection with baby abandoned in woods
A man charged in connection to a baby abandoned in a tent in the Manchester woods was sentenced Monday.
A female prison officer spent 380 hours on the phone with a prisoner during a six-month affair.
Fueled by road rage, a Miami woman pulled out a gun after a Florida Keys crash — pulling the trigger several times. The end result was unexpected.
The teenaged girls were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur district in September last year.
The homeowner confronted the man near his property, which led to an argument, authorities said.
Commenters accused the Colorado Republican of trying to notch political points instead of doing something meaningful to support victims.
An airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned on Monday to Sydney, where a passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident. The emergency caused dozens of domestic flight cancellations and delays at Australia's busiest airport. Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 left Sydney Airport with 199 passengers and 12 crew aboard on an eight-hour flight to Kuala Lumpur and returned more than three hours later because of a “disruptive passenger,” the airline said.
He followed her out of the store and grabbed her from behind, authorities said.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan "obviously wants me behind bars. VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!" Trump said in a Truth Social post just after 1 a.m. ET
Three people, including a child, have been injured in a "targeted" shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday evening, police say.Police said they were called to the area of Princess Street and The Esplanade around 6 p.m.Insp. Lori Kranenburg told reporters at the scene tonight that two of the victims were men — one in his 50s and the other in his 80s."They are both in serious but non-life-threatening condition," Kranenburg said. "One of the victims was a child under the age of five. They have superf
After an extensive investigation, the Halton Police Auto Theft Task Force has successfully dismantled an organized international stolen auto network, arresting two male suspects. The operation, which spanned six months and involved collaboration with various agencies, has led to the recovery of 45 stolen vehicles with an estimated value of approximately 3 million dollars. The breakthrough came in February 2023 when investigators executed search warrants in Burlington and Mississauga, apprehendin
Calgary police say they are investigating a fatal shooting outside Market Mall in northwest Calgary Saturday."Our Homicide Unit is currently on scene investigating the death of a man which occurred earlier today outside of a mall in the northwest," the police said in a release.According to the statement, police officials arrived at the scene after receiving "reports of shots fired" near the south entrance of Market Mall at approximately 2:21 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.According to Calgary Police
A family member reported the man missing, authorities said.
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Richy Palalay so closely identifies with his Maui hometown that he had a tattoo artist permanently ink “Lahaina Grown” on his forearms when he was 16. But a chronic housing shortage and an influx of second-home buyers and wealthy transplants have been displacing residents like Palalay who give Lahaina its spirit and identity. A fast-moving wildfire that incinerated much of the compact coastal settlement last week has multiplied concerns that any homes rebuilt there will be
Oprah Winfrey and her camera crew were turned away from a shelter for survivors of the Hawaii wildfires - as officials confirmed at least 93 people are now confirmed dead.
HALIFAX — Mounties in Nova Scotia are investigating a violent home invasion. RCMP say officers were dispatched to a rural community east of Halifax early Saturday after three men abruptly entered the residence and proceeded to ransack the property. Police allege one of the men was carrying a firearm, and all three were wearing masks and black hoodies. The five occupants of the home in Gaetz Brook were restrained by the suspects. Police say one of the occupants, a 47-year-old local man, was assau
It's possible the prosecution "changed their view as they were standing in court in Delaware," Lawyer Abbe Lowell said The post Hunter Biden’s Attorney Says Plea Deal was Pulled ‘On the Fly’ by Prosecutors appeared first on TheWrap.
KELOWNA, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia say a man they describe as a "dangerous repeat offender" has been arrested in Kelowna. They say officers found a stolen truck at a home in the city. Police then waited until the 32-year-old man and a woman entered the vehicle and drove it to a business where they were arrested. RCMP say both are "well known" to police and have a long history of criminal activity in the community. They say several charges have been recommended to the BC Prosecution Ser
Eric Meyer, publisher of the Marion County Record, says his newspaper had investigated the background of the town’s new police chief from Kansas City. Then his paper was shut down by a police raid.
Two Nigerian men have been extradited to the U.S. after they were indicted for allegedly sexually extorting teenage boys and young men in Michigan and across the country, a prosecutor said Sunday. Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, of Lagos, Nigeria, are due to be arraigned Monday at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said. Samuel Ogoshi also faces single charges of sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death.
Just how tough is Judge Tanya Chutkan, who will preside over former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 trial on charges he conspired to overturn the 2020 presidential election?