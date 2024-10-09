Is George Pickens primed for a rebound in Week 6?

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Tera Roberts explain why fantasy managers should roll with the Pittsburgh WR in Week 6.

Video Transcript

The start of the 2024 season has not been kind to George Pickens while the Steelers are off to a solid start.

Pickens has yet to catch a touchdown and has been kind of inconsistent depending on the matchup, which is to be expected here.

He has struggled against Denver due to Patrick Certan had an excellent match up against Indianapolis with over 100 yards and last week he struggled again against Dallas.

This he faces a very favorable Vegas defense.

The Fantasy points allowed two opposing receivers don't really reflect the full picture here because the Raiders have faced several offenses with passing struggles.

But the underlying metric suggests that this is an excellent matchup for Pickens.

This could finally be the week he catches that elusive first touchdown and surpasses 100 receiving yards for the second time this year.