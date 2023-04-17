George Mitchell Receives Standing Ovation at Play Based on Good Friday Agreement

Former US Sen George Mitchell, who played a leading role in negotiating the Good Friday Agreement, got a standing ovation as he arrived at Belfast’s Lyric Theatre on Sunday, April 16.

Mitchell was set to give the keynote address at the opening of the Agreement 25 conference, taking place over three days from Monday, April 17, marking 25 years since the Northern Irish peace deal.

Footage from Lisa McAleer shows Mitchell being applauded by the audience at Agreement, a play which tells the story of the negotiations leading up to the Good Friday Agreement. Credit: Lisa McAleer via Storyful