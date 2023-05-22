George Logan as Dr Evadne Hinge plays piano on The Good Old Days
George Logan as Dr Evadne Hinge plays piano on The Good Old Days. Source: BBC
George Logan as Dr Evadne Hinge plays piano on The Good Old Days. Source: BBC
Sarah Baeumler Baeumlerand her husband Bryan were nominated for as Best Hosts at the Canadian Screen Awards. See the 'Renovation Island' star's outfit here.
Shop the itty-bitty, Hollywood-loved style starting at $21.
"The old saying is true – now that I'm an old lady I want to say it – 'Youth is wasted on the young,'" Trump's former senior counselor says
The perfect sartorial hybrid of business in the front, party in the back.
Sofía Vergara is not only a tastemaker when it comes to fashion, but also when it comes to interior design. And while we're always savoring those mirror selfies which give us a glimpse into her Los Angeles home, the 50-year-old star just posted a new series of photos that offered a rare insider look. The Modern Family alum hosted a few pals over the weekend, as evidenced by her Instagram post on Saturday, May 20, which was captioned: “Amigas!!!...en LA!” View this post on Instagram A post shared
Rachel Bilson has revealed that she recently lost out on work all because she spoke openly about her sex life.
Robert De Niro blasted Donald Trump as a “stupid” man during the Cannes Film Festival press conference for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” comparing the former president to the twisted power player he portrays in Martin Scorsese’s crime epic, which premiered on Saturday night. De Niro admits he struggled to connect with William Hale, saying […]
Pop star has experienced some extreme weather conditions during her Eras tour of North America
The Afflecks looked so in love while out in L.A.
The alleged car chase involving the royal couple is said to have lasted over two hours through the streets of New York
Woods wore the outfit during a night out in West Hollywood with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns
She took the look from trendy to timeless.
Chopra Jonas' friendship with Meghan Markle may have inspired the dig.
Prince Harry’s legal battles against the British press continue, with a former Daily Mirror journalist telling UK’s High Court that an article revealing the prince’s relationship with Chelsy Davy back in 2004 was “obtained legitimately.” Harry is suing Mirror Group Newspapers for alleged unlawful means of obtaining information about his private life, and is due […]
In the last month, things have been heating up between pop star Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy and their relationship has moved super fast.
Davis Perrigo, a security guard for the Eras Tour, told News Channel 5 Nashville on Thursday that he only took the job to see Swift perform live.
Actress Salma Hayek attended the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Killers Of The Flower Moon in a dark purple dress by Alexander McQueen.
Actor stars opposite Halle Bailey in Disney’s live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’
Spider-Man: No Way Home is out, and stars Zendaya and Tom Holland have kept their relationship no secret.
Fans were quick to praise the star’s disco-style look with pasties worn at the celebration of cinema in France.