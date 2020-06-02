George Floyd killing: Nairobi residents protest police brutality

In tonight's edition: Kenyans protesting against the police killing an unarmed black man in the US also speak out against the number of Africans who have dies during security forces' heavy handed enforcement of coronavirus curfews. In DR Congo churches are finding new ways to communicate with worshippers in order to practice their faith. And finally South Africa's pandemic has hit the income of rural workers who ordinarily rely on the tourism industry, some game farmers have been donating the meat of culled animals to struggling communities.

